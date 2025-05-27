White House scrapped event with Venezuela detainee due to warrants

The White House ultimately decided against hosting a reception for an Air Force veteran released last week from a Venezuelan prison due to the man’s lengthy criminal record and outstanding warrants, two people familiar with the situation told Semafor.

Joseph St. Clair did four tours in Afghanistan and was detained in Venezuela in November. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Ric Grenell, brought St. Clair back to the US last week via a private plane, in what marks the seventh American held in Venezuela to be released back to the country since Trump took office.

St. Clair has been arrested multiple times in Texas, including for drug possession and driving while intoxicated, according to arrest records. One of the people told Semafor that administration officials made the decision in part due to the Secret Service warning that they’d have to arrest St. Clair if he showed up.

The White House has previously hosted receptions for returned citizens who had been detained unlawfully overseas: American schoolteacher Marc Fogel visited the White House after being released from Russia in February. Two people told Semafor there were discussions within the administration about hosting such a reception for St. Clair, but there were questions about his status because of the active warrants. Ultimately, officials decided it was not optically or logistically feasible to have him come to the White House.

The White House and the Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York Post first reported the scuttled reception plans.