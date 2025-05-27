West boosts Ukraine support as deadly Russian strikes continue

Western powers moved to shore up their support for Ukraine as aerial attacks by both Moscow and Kyiv eroded hopes for peace talks.

Germany’s chancellor said his country — along with Britain, France, and the US — had removed range restrictions on weapons sent to Ukraine for use against Russia.

The move not only addresses Kyiv’s longstanding complaint that it was being hamstrung in responding to Moscow, but also indicates Washington may be shifting its stance.

US President Donald Trump had been pursuing a rapprochement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but railed against him over the weekend and may impose new sanctions on Moscow this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.