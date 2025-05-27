US-China temporary tariff reprieve spurs trade surge

Businesses raced to take advantage of a temporary hiatus in Washington and Beijing’s trade war to ship goods from China to the US, warning that prices would likely jump soon.

Container bookings between the two countries rose to their highest level in more than a year after a truce was agreed this month, as companies that had suspended shipments after the US imposed 145% tariffs on Chinese goods sought to stock up.

Yet the 90-day tariff reprieve is set to expire in August, which executives warned did not leave enough time to ward off price rises: “We might be out of stock for a period of time on some critical products,” one children’s goods maker told Nikkei.