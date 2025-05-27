Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

White House set to cancel $100M in remaining funding to Harvard: Report

Paige Bruton
Paige Bruton
Updated May 27, 2025, 9:46am EDT
politicsNorth America
Students from Quebec, Canada tour the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Faith Ninivaggi/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The Trump administration is set to cancel all remaining federal funding to Harvard University, The New York Times reported, escalating its battle against the prestigious Ivy League school.

The value of the contracts to be severed is reportedly around $100 million, with a letter due to be delivered to federal agencies on Tuesday instructing them to “find alternative vendors,” the Times reported.

The move marks the Trump administration’s latest salvo in its onslaught on the elite US university, which has filed several lawsuits against the White House after it blocked funding and moved to halt international students from enrolling.

US President Donald Trump has accused the university of refusing to combat what he says is anti-semitism on campus, and of promoting a progressive bias.

AD
AD