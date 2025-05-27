White House set to cancel $100M in remaining funding to Harvard: Report

The Trump administration is set to cancel all remaining federal funding to Harvard University, The New York Times reported, escalating its battle against the prestigious Ivy League school.

The value of the contracts to be severed is reportedly around $100 million, with a letter due to be delivered to federal agencies on Tuesday instructing them to “find alternative vendors,” the Times reported.

The move marks the Trump administration’s latest salvo in its onslaught on the elite US university, which has filed several lawsuits against the White House after it blocked funding and moved to halt international students from enrolling.

US President Donald Trump has accused the university of refusing to combat what he says is anti-semitism on campus, and of promoting a progressive bias.