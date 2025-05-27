Sports owners set to lose tax perk

The tax bill passed by House Republicans last week would close tax loopholes for owners of sports teams, a group that includes many of President Donald Trump’s biggest backers. They would no longer be allowed to deduct the entire value of player contracts, sponsorship deals, and media rights — huge inputs into increasingly eye-watering prices being paid for teams — from their future personal taxes.

The bill, which faces tweaks in the Senate, would limit those deductions to 50%, which congressional accountants estimate would raise $991 million in additional tax revenue over the next 10 years. (Compare that to an estimated $10 billion that might have been raised by changing tax treatment of carried interest, another perk close to the hearts of the billionaire set.)