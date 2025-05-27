Events Email Briefings
Southeast Asia a hub of diplomacy, with tariffs dominating the agenda

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
May 27, 2025, 1:20pm EDT
Southeast Asia
The ASEAN leaders.
Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters
The News

Southeast Asia is a nexus of global diplomacy this week, with tariffs and the US-China battle for influence dominating the agenda.

On a tour of the region, China’s premier urged ASEAN nations and several Gulf countries to create a “vibrant economic circle” with China, as they agreed to strengthen trade ties in Kuala Lumpur.

French President Emmaneul Macron visited Hanoi and signed $10 billion-worth deals, pitching Europe as a reliable trading partner for Southeast Asia.

And amid US criticism of China’s military assertiveness, Beijing’s defense minister will likely skip a defense conference in Singapore.

ASEAN nations are caught between Beijing and Washington, but one Malaysia-based analyst told Bloomberg, “There is no substitute for the United States.”

