King Charles III calls for Canada to lead ’coalition of like-minded countries’

The UK’s King Charles III gave a speech to Canada’s parliament Tuesday following an invitation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that was widely viewed as a message to US President Donald Trump, amid escalating trade and diplomatic tension between Ottawa and Washington.

Charles called for Canada to lead a “coalition of like-minded countries,” based on “the free and open exchange of goods, services, and ideas.”

The UK relies on the royal family as a key diplomatic asset to reach Trump, who has long held a fascination for the monarchy: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in February delivered Trump an invite from the king aimed at thawing increasingly frosty relations between Washington and its European allies.