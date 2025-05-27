Israel’s Netanyahu under pressure from allies over Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced intense criticism from key international allies over his government’s actions in Gaza and the approach to Iran.

Germany’s chancellor blasted Israel’s latest offensive in the Palestinian territory — some 200 targets have been struck in 48 hours, killing several dozen people — saying it “can no longer be justified”: Berlin is typically Israel’s most supportive partner in Europe and has largely refrained from outspoken remarks like those issued by fellow European powers Britain and France.

Israel’s Channel 12 news, meanwhile, reported that Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held a heated weekend call on confronting Tehran over its nuclear program, amid a broader distancing between the two countries in recent weeks.