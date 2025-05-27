Events Email Briefings
French lawmakers to vote on assisted dying bill

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 27, 2025, 6:38am EDT
Europe
Protesters hold a prayer vigil in opposition to France’s assisted dying law.
Protesters hold a prayer vigil in opposition to France's assisted dying law.
The News

French lawmakers will today vote on a bill to legalize assisted dying, one of a number of similar legislative efforts across Europe.

The Assemblée Nationale has debated the measure for a week, though even if it passes, it will need to be approved by France’s upper house.

Britain, too, is considering its own assisted dying bill, while various forms of the practice are now legal in at least six other European countries.

France took an unusual approach to devising its bill, randomly selecting a diverse array of 184 citizens for a four-month nationwide convention: “Rather than creating division, the range of backgrounds became a strength,” RFI noted.

