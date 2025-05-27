Elon Musk’s Neuralink raises fresh cash at $9B valuation

The Scoop
Elon Musk’s Neuralink raised $600 million in a deal that values the brain-mapping company at $9 billion before the new cash, people familiar with the matter said.
The startup was last valued at $3.5 billion in late 2023, according to Pitchbook, but has since implanted three chips into the brains of patients paralyzed or unable to speak. The most recent, a non-verbal Arizona man with ALS, posted a video on Musk’s X last month in which he speaks using the chip.
Bloomberg reported in April that Neuralink was looking to raise $500 million at a valuation of $8.5 billion. Jared Birchall, Neuralink’s CEO and the head of Musk’s investment office, didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The value of Musk’s companies have soared over the last four years, though Neuralink remains one of the smaller parts of his empire. SpaceX raised money at a $180 billion valuation in August, but was valued on the secondary market at $350 billion by December 2024, according to PitchBook data. His newest venture, xAI, was worth $80 billion when it merged with X to create a combined company worth $113 billion.
- More volunteers are getting Neuralink’s brain implant, but the product will not yet ready to be released commercially, the MIT Technology Review wrote earlier this year.
- Musk wrote on X Tuesday: “Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on 𝕏/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out.”