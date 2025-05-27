Elon Musk’s Neuralink raises fresh cash at $9B valuation

Elon Musk’s Neuralink raised $600 million in a deal that values the brain-mapping company at $9 billion before the new cash, people familiar with the matter said.

The startup was last valued at $3.5 billion in late 2023, according to Pitchbook, but has since implanted three chips into the brains of patients paralyzed or unable to speak. The most recent, a non-verbal Arizona man with ALS, posted a video on Musk’s X last month in which he speaks using the chip.

Bloomberg reported in April that Neuralink was looking to raise $500 million at a valuation of $8.5 billion. Jared Birchall, Neuralink’s CEO and the head of Musk’s investment office, didn’t respond to a request for comment.