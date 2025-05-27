Denmark raises state retirement age to 70

Denmark raised its retirement age to 70, the highest in Europe.

The Scandinavian country ties retirement age to life expectancy, and the new rules will apply to anyone born after 1970.

The country is likely to be at the vanguard of a broader shift, with the OECD forecasting that several countries will have to raise their retirement ages to 70 — or more — by 2060.

Denmark’s system isn’t universally popular, but has broad buy-in, with the latest increase winning about 80% of votes in parliament.

In Washington, by contrast, “nobody wants to take the heat for proposing real reform, so the US keeps barreling toward a cliff while pretending not to notice,” The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board lamented.