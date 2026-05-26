US carries out fresh Iran strikes, dimming hopes of deal

The US carried out strikes against what it said were Iranian military installations and vessels, dimming hopes for an imminent peace deal.

American officials said an agreement with Tehran was still possible, arguing that the latest attacks were defensive, though the US secretary of state said any deal would likely take “a few more days.”

The strikes — which came as Israel expanded its own offensive in Lebanon — underscored persistent tensions in the Middle East, despite ceasefires notionally being in place in both conflicts.

Diplomats maintained a push for peace, with Iranian and Pakistani officials in Qatar for talks, but Washington and Tehran remain far apart on issues such as Iran’s nuclear program and US sanctions.