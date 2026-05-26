The future of AI is an AI futures market

The cost to rent Nvidia’s cutting-edge Blackwell chip for an hour has doubled since February. Where it goes next is Wall Street’s latest obsession.

Financial heavyweights and startups are building out a futures market for compute, providing a way for traders to buy and sell the processing power that underpins AI at a predetermined price in the future — much like the way they bet on the fluctuating price of a barrel of oil.

“Compute is going to be the next big commodity in the world,” said Wayne Nelms, the 22-year-old co-founder of compute pricing-data startup Ornn, which is named for a League of Legends God, and just inked a deal with the owner of the NYSE owner Intercontinental Exchange.

ICE and rival exchange CME Group have both announced plans to launch GPU futures, a market BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has called “a new asset class.” Evangelists say these efforts could rival the $6 trillion energy market and let industry participants hedge their risk against the rising demand for computing power.

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As AI rewires the economy, every company becomes a “wrapper” for the computing power it holds, said Nelms, whose startup, founded last year, has eight employees. “Your input will be tokens and your value to shareholders is what you can build on top of that raw compute. That means that potentially every company in the world is a participant in this market.”