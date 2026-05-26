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Taipei downplays US arms sales concerns

May 26, 2026, 11:47am EDT
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An AIM-7 Sparrow Launcher at an annual military exercise ahead of the Lunar New Year in Chiayi.
Ann Wang/Reuters

Taiwan’s defense minister said Monday he remained “cautiously optimistic” about US weapons sales to the island, after an American military official suggested the deal was on hold to preserve ammunition for the Iran conflict.

The US Navy chief’s remarks fueled more questions about President Donald Trump’s support for the self-governing island, which Beijing considers a renegade province. After his Beijing visit, Trump suggested arms sales to Taipei could be used as a “bargaining chip” with China.

The deal’s future is further complicated by the prospect of Trump meeting China’s leader at least three more times this year, The Washington Post noted. However, a senior US official told Reuters that such long-term arms sales were unrelated to the Iran war.

Chart showing select defense spending by Asian countries
Tasneem Nashrulla
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