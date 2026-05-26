Exclusive / Sen. Schiff takes on Trump’s ‘anti-weaponization’ fund

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is pushing two pieces of legislation aimed at the Trump administration’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization fund,” according to details first shared with Semafor.

One would ban payouts — including from the congressionally approved Judgment Fund — in lawsuits brought by the president or vice president, retroactive to January 2025.

The second proposal would prevent the fund from paying the president and vice president, lawmakers, congressional staff, political appointees, senior executive branch employees, and presidential campaign employees.

Schiff will introduce both bills next week and may try to attach them as amendments to Republicans’ party-line immigration enforcement bill, according to a person familiar with his strategy.

In a statement, Schiff called the fund “the most brazen act of self-dealing corruption we’ve ever seen. We need to shut it down before he uses it to pay cop beaters, cronies and other criminals.”