Russia warns of major Kyiv attacks

The Kremlin urged foreign diplomats to leave Kyiv, warning of a major forthcoming attack, with analysts arguing that Russia is losing momentum in its war on Ukraine.

Moscow’s latest threat came after it launched a wave of strikes over the weekend, including with a hypersonic, nuclear-capable missile. Yet growing signs indicate Russian forces are on the back foot.

Last month was the first in which they lost ground against Ukraine since the summer of 2024, and even though experts noted that some of Kyiv’s advantages were temporary, “the war is shifting in favor of Ukrainian forces,” an Institute for the Study of War analyst said, while an Atlantic Council expert noted recently that “the tide may be turning against Moscow.”