Exclusive / Republican Congress faces major pileup before midterms

Republicans are running into a sudden new problem after punting on their immigration enforcement bill: time.

It’s not clear how Republicans will handle opposition to the Trump administration’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund when they return in June; some think they may need to rethink how the bill is devised given its exposure to amendments that will touch on the controversial fund.

“I think it’s salvageable,” argued Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. “Reconciliation is way too important to not do.”

It’s one problem on a longer list of challenges that the GOP has dwindling floor time to address.

The Senate is scheduled to be in just eight weeks until the August recess, then just three weeks in the fall before the midterms, while the House will be in for 10 weeks ahead of the election.