Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Monthly oil prices set to dip as Iran war reaches stalemate

May 26, 2026, 6:25am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
An oil tanker.

Oil prices rose following US strikes on Iran, but crude is on pace for a monthly decline with relative calm in the Gulf overriding market alarm bells.

Energy-hungry Asian countries have won some respite in recent weeks thanks to a handful of LNG supertankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz on their way to China, India, Pakistan, and South Korea, but the ships still represent only a fraction of the pre-war traffic through the waterway; some 1,500 vessels remain stranded as a result of the strait’s effective closure.

All the while, global crude stockpiles are plummeting at a record pace, and economists warn that even an immediate peace deal will not lead to near-term respite.

Prashant Rao
AD