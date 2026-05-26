Iran threatens retaliation after US strikes

Iran on Tuesday said it would retaliate after the US targeted boats and missile launch sites, in a fresh wave of escalation that imperils already tenuous peace talks.

Tehran said Washington’s attacks, which the US called “self-defense strikes,” violated the countries’ ceasefire. But Iran’s top negotiator is staying at the table, a sign that a deal could still be reached.

The Islamic Republic wants to preserve aspects of its nuclear program, but is also seeking financial relief for its cratered economy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, who is set to hold a cabinet meeting at Camp David on Wednesday, is increasingly eager to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The US Navy assisted ships through the waterway Tuesday.