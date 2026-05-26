Iran starts restoring web access after monthslong blackout

Iran is starting to restore internet access after a nearly three-month blackout.

Tehran cut its public off from the web shortly after the US and Iran struck the country in late February, instead promoting a heavily curtailed network of domestic platforms.

The restrictions reshaped Iran’s economy, as tech companies were forced to close and online merchants struggled.

Some politicians and business figures, though, were able to use the internet, sometimes by paying a premium.

Still, the web will likely remain heavily censored, experts warned; Tehran is reportedly using Chinese hardware to strengthen its censorship capabilities, further proof that Beijing is exporting the technology that powers its cutting-edge firewall.