Iran is using Chinese censorship tech

Iran is using Chinese hardware to strengthen its censorship capabilities, further proof that Beijing is exporting the technology that powers its cutting-edge firewall.

Since the start of US-Israeli attacks in February, Tehran has essentially cut Iranians off from the web, reshaping the country’s economy in the process.

Authorities now plan to use hardware imported from China to permanently restrict access to the internet, allowing only tightly monitored access for a small number of users, RFE/RL reported, citing Iranian state media.

The latest moves come after WIRED reported last year that a Chinese company with close ties to state censors was selling its wares in Ethiopia, Myanmar, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan. “This is very frightening,” one researcher told the outlet.