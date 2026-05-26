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India tackles energy crisis

May 26, 2026, 6:28am EDT
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Employees from an Indian gas agency load cooking gas cylinders onto a truck in Agartala.
Jayanta Dey/Reuters

Surging energy demand and a severe fuel shortage in India led to power cuts and forced the government to raise the official price of gasoline and diesel, pointing to the climate- and Iran war-related challenges faced by Asia’s third-largest economy.

India has expanded electricity capacity in recent years, but a buildout is still ongoing, and the country is highly dependent on imports — particularly via the Strait of Hormuz — for its energy needs.

Record temperatures have driven unexpectedly high power requirements, while the fuel-price hike was the fourth in just 10 days. The broader impacts are likely to be significant: Goldman Sachs upped its inflation forecast for India, while ING said the rupee was vulnerable.

A chart showing the share of India’s energy that is imported.
Prashant Rao
AD