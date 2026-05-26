China’s EV exports surge 40% in April

China’s EV exports surged 40% year-on-year in April, further cementing its global dominance of the industry.

Europe became the second-biggest buyer of Chinese-made EVs, as April imports jumped by 36%, despite Brussels’ stated fear that such imports are hollowing out the continent’s manufacturing capabilities.

Data from earlier this year showed China’s EV exports surpassed those of fossil fuel-powered cars for the first time this year. Domestically, soaring production has helped trim China’s emissions, though new analysis suggested Beijing may have greatly understated its CO2 intensity. Its revised method for reporting emissions may have erased as much as half of the rise in levels over the past five years, an energy think tank said.