Trump calls Putin ‘crazy’ following huge strike on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump accused Russia’s Vladimir Putin of going “absolutely CRAZY” and threatened further sanctions, after Moscow launched the largest aerial attack on Ukraine so far.

Hundreds of drones and missiles hit Ukrainian cities on Sunday night, killing at least 12, including three children.

Trump has rarely criticized Putin directly, with European leaders surprised by his deference to the Russian leader, Axios reported recently.

That makes Sunday’s comments — including his suggestion that the Kremlin’s aggression could “lead to the downfall of Russia” — all the more noteworthy.

However, Trump still reserved criticism for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had complained about “US silence” over the attacks.