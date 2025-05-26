Qataris will finally get clarity on their holiday calendar

An unwelcome ritual in the Gulf — waiting until 9 p.m. for an official decree declaring the next day a holiday — is slowly fading.

Qatar is the latest to scrap the guessing game, releasing a calendar for both the public and private sectors. The exact dates for Islamic festivals still depend on lunar sightings, but residents and businesses will have more clarity about breaks: For the upcoming Eid Al Adha, the holiday will be confirmed from the first day of the Hijri month of Dhul Hijjah (which will begin after a crescent moon is observed on Tuesday or Wednesday this week).

The move mirrors the UAE’s decision to adopt a standardized holiday calendar. Gulf governments are increasingly streamlining regulations as the region becomes more integrated into global financial markets.