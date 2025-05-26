Events Email Briefings
Macron signs deals worth $10B on Vietnam trip

Paige Bruton
Paige Bruton
May 26, 2025, 8:22am EDT
Southeast Asia
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly Tran Thanh Man shake hands at the National Assembly.
Chalinee Thirasupa/Pool/Reuters
The News

French President Emmanuel Macron signed $10 billion worth of deals with Vietnam, including the purchase of 20 Airbus planes, and nuclear energy and defense tie-ups.

Macron’s visit to Vietnam, the first by a French president in almost a decade, comes as US President Donald Trump’s trade war continues to reshape global trade links.

Both Hanoi and Paris are facing high tariffs on their goods — 46% and 50% respectively — due to take effect in July.

Europe is concerned that export-dependent Vietnam could land a trade deal with Washington that comes at the bloc’s expense, Reuters reported.

More deals are due to be announced Tuesday, a French official said, before Macron travels on to Indonesia and Singapore as part of the three-nation tour.

