Macron signs deals worth $10B on Vietnam trip

French President Emmanuel Macron signed $10 billion worth of deals with Vietnam, including the purchase of 20 Airbus planes, and nuclear energy and defense tie-ups.

Macron’s visit to Vietnam, the first by a French president in almost a decade, comes as US President Donald Trump’s trade war continues to reshape global trade links.

Both Hanoi and Paris are facing high tariffs on their goods — 46% and 50% respectively — due to take effect in July.

Europe is concerned that export-dependent Vietnam could land a trade deal with Washington that comes at the bloc’s expense, Reuters reported.

More deals are due to be announced Tuesday, a French official said, before Macron travels on to Indonesia and Singapore as part of the three-nation tour.