Kremlin says Trump is ‘emotional’ after US leader criticizes Putin

Moscow called US President Donald Trump “emotional” on Monday, after Trump branded Vladimir Putin “crazy” following Russia’s massive aerial assault on Ukraine.

Even as Washington’s efforts to broker a ceasefire falter, Russia and Ukraine could reach an “imperfect deal” this year that will halt the fighting, but stop short of a lasting peace, JP Morgan’s Center for Geopolitics predicted in a report.

The bank’s newly formed unit reflects how the “niche and secretive business” of geopolitical advice has risen to become mainstream, The Economist reported, driven by the Ukraine war, US tariffs, and China’s military assertiveness: Citigroup hired Trump’s former trade czar, while demand for Lazard’s geopolitical advisory team is “off the charts,” its CEO told The Ezra Klein Show.





