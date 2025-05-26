Israel pounds Gaza with overnight air strikes, killing 54

Israeli air strikes killed at least 54 in Gaza overnight, according to Hamas-run authorities, with one attack hitting a school sheltering displaced families.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had hit 200 targets across the enclave in 48 hours, including what it called a Hamas “command and control centre,” and accused the group of using civilians as “human shields.”

The UN aid agency said “no place is safe” within Gaza, with shelters overwhelmed with displaced people. An aid blockade since March, now partially lifted, has left the territory desperately short of food, according to aid workers: The BBC reported starving babies and mothers so malnourished that they could not breastfeed.

Israel said “significant quantities of baby food and flour” were arriving.