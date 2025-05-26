Illegal gold mining poses ‘global threat’: UN report

Organized crime groups in Africa have embedded themselves in gold supply chains to such a degree that they now present “a serious global threat,” a new UN report warned.

Some are using profits from illegal gold mining to fund armed activity, strengthen territorial control, and fuel conflict.

“Their presence heightens violence, corruption and environmental degradation, while exposing vulnerable populations to exploitation and human rights abuses,” it said.

The continent — where the precious metal is mined before being transferred to refining hubs in Europe and North America — plays a major role in global gold production.

Criminal groups are taking advantage of “weak oversight, inconsistencies in documentation and regulatory loopholes along the trade routes to add illegally sourced gold to supply chains,” the report said.