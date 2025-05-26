Hong Kong universities invite Harvard students ‘affected’ by Trump crackdown

Three universities in Hong Kong have invited Harvard’s international students to join them instead, as the Ivy League school comes under escalating attacks from US President Donald Trump.

A US judge last week blocked the administration’s shock move to bar foreign students from enrolling at Harvard, but Trump issued a fresh threat Monday, saying he would redirect $3 billion in Harvard grants to trade schools.

The University of Hong Kong said it would welcome “affected” Harvard students, offering them scholarships and accommodation.

The invites come as several countries, including China, are rushing to woo students and researchers amid Trump’s crackdown on US academia: “This is a once-in-a-century brain gain opportunity,” an Australian think tank said.