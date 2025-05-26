Events Email Briefings
Beijing reportedly mulling a new ‘Made in China 2025’ plan

Claire Cameron
Claire Cameron
May 26, 2025, 4:15pm EDT
Xi Jinping
Tingshu Wang/Pool/Reuters
The News

Beijing is weighing a new version of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s “Made in China 2025” campaign, a decadelong effort to make the country self-sufficient in technology, Bloomberg reported.

It comes as US President Donald Trump pushes businesses to shift production away from China, in a “strategic decoupling” aimed at encouraging US manufacturing and supply chain resilience.

The new plan would likely focus on boosting chip-making equipment and other technologies amid Beijing’s escalating war with Washington over access to semiconductors capable of powering advanced artificial intelligence.

China believes it can undercut America’s monopoly over advanced AI by practically applying the technology to solve problems of economic growth, The Economist wrote.

