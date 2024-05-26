Hamas fires rockets into Israel as ceasefire talks set to resume

Hamas launched at least eight rockets from Gaza aimed at Tel Aviv, the first attack on the central Israeli city since January.

No serious injuries were reported in the attack, but it comes at a precarious time for Israel: The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered the country to halt its military operation in the Gazan city of Rafah and the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said he is seeking an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, several European countries said they would recognize a Palestinian state, which Israel opposes, and Israel’s top lawmakers are souring on the war’s current trajectory.

Hamas and Israel are set to resume hostage and ceasefire talks this week.