Africa’s “high fashion” bets on global retail presence

When Kenya’s Vivo Fashion opened its first US store in Atlanta earlier this week it was the latest step in a push by African brands to expand the “high fashion” value chain on the global stage.

Vivo, co-founded by Wandia Gichuru and Anne-Marie Burugu already has 26 stores spread across Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda. For its launch at Atlantic Station in Atlanta it brought along Kenya-made brands including Anjiru, Ikwetta, and Soko.

It follows in the footsteps of brands like Lagos-based menswear specialists Deji & Kola which opened its first UK store in March following the opening of a store in Canada last year. South African knitwear brand MaXhosa in February also revealed plans to open a New York retail base as it launched a six-month pop-up store in the city.

An African fashion industry report by Unesco from last October noted that developing retail distribution with e-commerce and physical stores would be essential for boosting the high fashion sector which accounted for around a fifth of Africa’s $6 billion luxury goods market in 2022. Overall demand for African haute couture is projected to increase by 42% over the next decade.

“Many high fashion designers operate from small outlets or studios in the suburbs of major cities in Africa, but the lack of organized retail spaces impact brands’ visibility and reach in a competitive market,” wrote the authors of the report.