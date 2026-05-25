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Waymo suspends services in six US cities after flooding

May 25, 2026, 6:22pm EDT
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Two Waymo driverless taxis in the early morning on the streets of Santa Monica.
Mike Blake/Reuters

Waymo suspended service in six US cities after its driverless cars drove on flooded roads during storms last week.

Footage showed one of the vehicles stopped in water almost up to its headlights in Atlanta, which received several inches of rain. Waymo, owned by Google’s parent company, also said it was pausing service on highways as it improves how the robotaxis navigate construction zones.

The retreats showed how the unpredictability of the real world could pose hurdles to the global proliferation of robotaxi services: A power outage in San Francisco last year caused Waymo cars to halt in the middle of city streets, while at least a hundred Baidu self-driving taxis stopped abruptly mid-traffic in a Chinese city last month.

Chart showing number of cities with commercial robotaxi services by geography
J.D. Capelouto
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