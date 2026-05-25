Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Israel approves further plans in Lebanon offensive, despite ceasefire

May 25, 2026, 6:25am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The aftermath of an Israeli strike on Lebanon.

Israel’s offensive in Lebanon showed no signs of abating even as the US and Iran looked to agree a longer-term truce.

It is unclear whether negotiations between Washington and Tehran will also address the fighting in Lebanon, but Israel’s military on Sunday approved plans to maintain an assault on Hezbollah and the Israeli prime minister said Washington had offered assurances that it could respond to military threats “on every front.”

A ceasefire is ostensibly in place in Lebanon, but Israel over the weekend bombed parts of the country: Israel says it is targeting the Iran-backed proxy, but aid groups worry the violence risks worsening a humanitarian catastrophe in which a fifth of the population has been displaced.

Prashant Rao
AD