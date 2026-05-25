Iran deal status remains uncertain

The fate of an Iran peace deal remained uncertain Monday, as both Washington and Tehran offered conflicting signals on progress.

One US official told The Washington Post that the two sides had developed a “framework” to extend the ceasefire for 60 days as they negotiate a “final deal,” and that Tehran had yet to approve the latest proposal.

As talks resumed in Qatar, US President Donald Trump said, “The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal,” while the US secretary of state signaled cautious optimism. But Tehran tempered expectations, complaining of “frequent changes” in the US position.

Still, oil dropped Monday on hopes of a deal, and Asian markets rose.