Ferrari due to unveil first EV, as luxury electric car market grows

Two new launches pointed to the increased demand for EVs at the top end of the car market.

Ferrari is expected to today unveil the almost $600,000 Luce, its first ever EV, marking a major departure for the Maranello-based brand, which has long been known for making some of the world’s most powerful gasoline cars.

“It’s ​a risk and a bit of a bet,” an analyst told Reuters.

Elsewhere Hefei’s JAC Group unveiled the Maextro, a luxury car experts said was China’s answer to Britain’s Rolls-Royce. The $173,000 behemoth also points to the rise of China’s homegrown luxury market. “This car changed our old belief that only BMW, Benz, and Audi are luxury cars,” a Maextro buyer told The New York Times.