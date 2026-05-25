Benin’s new president focuses on economic prosperity

Benin’s new president promised to ensure citizens benefitted from the growing strength of the economy.

Romauld Wadagni, 49, was sworn in on Sunday, having previously served as finance minister under his predecessor. That administration produced economic growth of 7.5% last year, the highest level since 1990.

The economy under Wadagni is projected to grow at 7% this year with inflation staying around the 2% mark, according to the IMF. But the new president said “national growth only makes sense when it becomes visible in people’s everyday lives.” More than a third of Benin’s population lives below the poverty line and food insecurity remains high in the country.

Wadagni also comes in after a failed coup attempt last year. Bordered to the north by junta-ruled Burkina Faso and Niger, Benin has suffered an increase in jihadist attacks, with 15 soldiers killed at an army base in March.





