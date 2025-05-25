Russia escalates air strikes on Ukraine

Russia launched a massive air attack on Ukraine, even as both countries exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war in a swap US President Donald Trump had suggested could spur negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

Russia’s overnight onslaught was the largest air attack of the war in terms of weapons fired, Reuters reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Washington to condemn Russia, saying that “the silence of America … only encourages Putin.”

Ukrainian and Western officials believe Russia will ramp up attacks through the summer, as analysts pointed to Trump’s growing disengagement from the war.

“What is clear to Ukrainians … is that without pressure from Washington, or hugely accelerated aid from Europe, the war will grind on,” The Guardian wrote.