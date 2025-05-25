Events Email Briefings
Israeli military says it will take over 75% of Gaza as inhabitants face increasing famine risk

Tasneem Nashrulla
May 25, 2025, 6:06pm EDT
A woman in Gaza who told Reuters that she and her nine children had just one meal each day to share for a week.
Ramadan Abed/Reuters
The News

Israel’s military said it would capture 75% of Gaza in two months, as part of a major new ground offensive against Hamas.

Israel has escalated airstrikes in recent days, and will aim to confine Gaza’s 2 million population into an area amounting to 25% of the strip, The Times of Israel reported.

The territory’s population is at risk of famine, humanitarian groups have warned, with many criticizing a new US-sponsored aid delivery system run by private contractors “with obscure histories and unknown financial backers,” The New York Times wrote.

The United Nations’ chief said Israel is now letting in a “teaspoon of aid”: One woman told Reuters that she and her nine children had just a single meal a day to share last week.

