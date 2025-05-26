Inside the identity crisis in anti-woke media

The libertarian journalist Michael Moynihan felt the shift on election night 2024, after it had become clear that Donald Trump would win. He was co-hosting a livestream for The Free Press, a new publication that had boomed in response to The New York Times’s leftward turn, and was ranting about the dangers Trump would pose to free speech to an impassive group of anti-woke talkers.

“This is one of those many moments when I realized that this wasn’t, shall we say, a stable coalition,” he said in an email last week, after leaving a short stint at The Free Press. “One didn’t have to be especially prescient to spot those ‘anti-woke’ types who would just slowly become MAGA flunkies.”

Moynihan’s is a particularly stark example of an identity crisis now tearing through what had been one of the most vibrant slices of American media: the eclectic websites, podcasts, newsletters, and television programs that captured a reaction against left-wing speech-policing, identity politics, and social media-driven protest movements.

That loose group, rooted in part in a letter published in Harper’s Magazine in 2020, includes HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the digital show Breaking Points, opinion outlets like Quillette, UnHerd and Persuasion, the Jewish online magazine Tablet, and podcasts like Blocked & Reported and The Fifth Column. Now, they are reckoning with a president who has embraced their positions on many of their favored issues — in particular, the traditional boundaries of sex and gender, the role of affirmative action, and the left-wing slant of American academia — but who is pursuing their goals with the illiberal tactics they’d abhorred.

“There’s been a crackup of the wider ecosystem,” said Blocked & Reported co-host Katie Herzog, along two lines: people who are fanatical about free speech but open to disagreement on issues from Gaza to trans rights and those who would crush their political enemies at the expense of speech; and between liberals who want to reform institutions and radicals who would like to destroy and replace them.

“There’s a tendency for some media voices that rose to prominence as ‘anti-woke’ campaigners to become ever more reactionary. Many of them have also not adjusted to the new reality of the Trump presidency — namely, that ‘anti-woke’ ideas are no longer heretical and counter-establishment; they dominate the government,” said Freddie Sayers, the publisher of the venerable British conservative magazine The Spectator and of UnHerd. He said the latter outlet has been shifting its focus to follow its audience: UnHerd spends “more time covering geopolitics, science, religion and less time on culture war issues that are waning in relevancy.”

Sayers — like many others in this loosely organized sphere — tend to take only oblique shots The Free Press, founded in 2021 by former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss. Some said they were worried about getting on the wrong side of a powerful outlet; more said they like and respect Weiss and didn’t want to criticize her publicly. But the outlet, by dint of its success — it told Axios it has nearly 155,000 paid subscribers — is often seen as representative of the whole group. It faces a perception, in the words of another contributor, that it’s become a platform for “moderate Trump sycophants,” in part for giving Trump credit for his hostility towards their shared enemies, and for elevating supporters like self-described “MAGA leftie” Batya Ungar-Sargon. One investigation that exposed two low-profile employees at PBS who had focused on diversity and got them fired rubbed even some of its allies the wrong way.

But it’s hardly a MAGA outlet: The Free Press has published a litany of unsigned editorials criticizing Trump on deportations, Russia, the firings of US attorneys, pardons for January 6 rioters, his accepting an airplane as a gift, and other other perceived violations of the rule of law.

Indeed, The Free Press is in some ways sui generis among its generation of media: Weiss is a bankable star; her co-founder and wife Nellie Bowles writes a widely-circulated and politically eclectic weekly newsletter; and The Free Press has attracted A-list columnists like the economist Tyler Cowen.

Still, allies and critics alike obsess about its trajectory, and its relationship to Trump’s movement.

“The Free Press is the only one that’s serious about politics,” said the conservative activist Christopher Rufo, who drove public attacks from the right on Harvard University and other institutions. He dismissed the rest of the outlets as “the permanent contrarian, hovering above the discourse casting judgement on whatever coalition is in power.”

He concluded: “The center-left liberals were not able to ‘reform the institutions from within’ and are no longer useful as proxies for the right,”

Others see the site’s trajectory differently: “It’s perfectly possible to be very anti-woke and very anti-Trump. In fact it’s the only coherent liberal and old-school conservative position. But it’s hard in our tribal age to find an audience that wants to read — let alone support — both,” said the veteran online journalist Andrew Sullivan. He also cited Maher as someone who has succeeded in “threading the needle,” and said his own audience is “used to being pissed off at least half the time.”

“I’d love that to be where The Free Press eventually finds its feet,” Sullivan added. “It’s a work in progress and has amazing talent — so here’s hoping,” he said.





