Bloomberg rethinks diversity programs

Bloomberg editor John Micklethwait has told his newsroom the company is changing its inclusion efforts, saying it will no longer be specifically focused on underrepresented groups.

“We’re making sure that all of our programs are inclusive of everybody as opposed to being specifically built for particular underrepresented groups. That’s a change we’re going through,” he said in a staff meeting in recent weeks.

The company has also made slight changes in recent months to its diversity policies, like renaming its DEI team the “HR Inclusion” team.

Micklethwait’s comments also seemed to represent a tonal shift from as recently as February, when he wrote in an email “a number of you have recently asked about our commitment to diversity and inclusion — perhaps not surprisingly given the stories we and others have written about companies using the change in the political winds as cover to stage various retreats.” That email continued: “In editorial and research that commitment remains unchanged — both in terms of our coverage (especially the importance of diverse voices on all of our platforms) and in terms of our workforce.”