Solar energy investment set to outstrip oil for the first time this year

Solar energy investments are set to outstrip investments in oil for the first time this year, a new report from the International Energy Agency said.

More than $1 billion per day is expected to be spent on solar investments in 2023.

The global rise in electricity produced from clean or renewable sources is pushed forward, in large part, by major investments in clean energy from the Chinese government. Policies like the U.S.’s Inflation Reduction Act, and energy security concerns driven by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, have also boosted spending on clean energy, the IEA said.