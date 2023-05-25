Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years in prison for role in Jan. 6 attack

Rhodes was convicted of the rarely-used seditious conspiracy charge in November, alongside Kelly Meggs, another leader of the far-right group. Four others were convicted of the same during a second trial in January.

During Thursday's sentencing, prosecutors made a case for terrorism enhancement for Rhodes' sentence, saying he was someone "who for weeks if not months orchestrated and then led this conspiracy, who repeatedly advocated for the use of force."

Meggs is expected to be sentenced later Thursday, with the other Oath Keepers due to be sentenced on Friday and next week.

Rhodes, 57, is a former U.S. Army paratrooper who studied law at Yale University.