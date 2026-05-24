US says it’s closing in on Iran deal over Hormuz, uranium

Washington and Tehran on Sunday inched closer to an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, though US President Donald Trump cautioned he didn’t want to “rush into a deal.”

The countries agreed on a framework to end their stalemate, which has upended global commerce, though it could take days for their leaders to officially sign off.

The framework commits Iran to not having a nuclear weapon, according to a senior US administration official, and gives 60 days to work out the specifics for how Iran would give up its highly enriched uranium.

Disagreements over the deal’s final wording threaten to derail the diplomacy, analysts warned.

“We are in a very good place — but there are ways in which the deal can be undermined,” a US official said.