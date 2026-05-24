AI divide emerges at Cannes

A multilingual Norwegian drama about political polarization claimed the Palme d’Or, the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize.

Following a devout Christian couple who face child abuse allegations, Fjord is a statement “against any type of fundamentalism,” the film’s director said from the stage; he also decried today’s “divided” and “radicalized” society.

The win marked the seventh straight Palme for distributor Neon, “one of the movies’ most extraordinary streaks,” The Associated Press wrote.

It capped an otherwise subdued festival: Short on political fireworks, the starkest divide emerged around the use of AI: “We actually need creatives more now than ever,” one producer told Vanity Fair, to differentiate between “generic AI slop” and “a good piece of work.”

Another filmmaker, though, called AI “purely additive.”