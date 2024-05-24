The Shiba Inu who inspired the ‘Doge’ meme and Dogecoin has died

Kabosu became one of the most recognizable figures on the internet in the 2010s after a photo of her looking puzzlingly at the camera became the Doge meme, often overlaid with Comic Sans lettering mimicking the dog’s fictional internal dialogue.

In 2013, Doge was named Know Your Meme’s “Meme of the Year.” That same year, it inspired Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency initially created as satire that later became popular. Dogecoin sponsors Watford Football Club in England, and Kabosu’s face is now emblazoned on the players’ sleeves. Doge was added as a word on Dictionary.com in 2015.

In 2021, an NFT of the original Doge meme was purchased using cryptocurrency valued at $4,100,000, making it the most expensive NFT ever sold at the time.