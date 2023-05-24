White House looks to turn Matt Gaetz's 'hostage' comments against the GOP

The White House is looking to turn recent comments by Rep. Matt Gaetz into a cudgel in its messaging battle over the debt ceiling, after the Florida Republican eagerly described himself and his fellow conservatives as “hostage” takers.

“MAGA Republicans explicitly yelled the quiet part out loud,” says a new memo from White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates.

On Tuesday, Gaetz told Semafor that hardline members of the GOP conference were uninterested in making new concessions on a debt ceiling deal, having already passed their own party-line legislation. “I think my conservative colleagues for the most part support Limit, Save, Grow, and they don’t feel like we should negotiate with our hostage,” Gaetz said.

The administration’s memo accuses the House GOP leaders of “caving to the most extreme MAGA Republican members” and warns a default could sink the country into a calamitous recession.

“Stop holding millions of people ‘hostage’ who don’t have $100,000 to spend on chapstick,” the memo’s subject line reads, a reference to the recent House GOP auction of chapstick that Speaker Kevin McCarthy used.