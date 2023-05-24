Ukraine’s secret weapon is an app. The U.S. wants to spread it.

The Ukrainian government app Diia was developed to help citizens pay taxes, sign documents, and store their passports. It’s also transformed into a tool of war during the Russian invasion, allowing regular civilians to track Russian soldiers and report buildings destroyed by Russian strikes.

Ukraine’s 32-year-old Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov came to Washington this week to evangelize the app and pitch an American audience on Ukraine’s potential to remake itself as a future tech center, once its war with Russia has passed.

“The innovations in technology must become the foundation for our recovery,” Fedorov told a sizable crowd at an event with U.S. and Ukrainian officials at the Warner Theater on Tuesday.

The U.S. government, which provided funding support for Diia, wants to use the app as a model for other countries to digitize their government services and is putting $650,000 toward the effort. Samantha Power, the Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, said Tuesday that her staff is working with Colombia, Kosovo, and Zambia to explore collaborations on digital services like Diia. Estonia has already partnered with Ukraine’s digital ministry to develop its own app based off of Diia.

A USAID spokesperson told Semafor that the agency is in the early stages of the process and that it hopes to expand the initiative to include other nations.

“A range of countries expressed interest and are under consideration,” the spokesperson said.