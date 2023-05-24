A UK farm tests curbing greenhouse gases — by making sheep burp less

When I went to visit Rob, I expected him to extol the environmental virtues of his efforts. He and his wife are, after all, the first independent farmers in the U.K. to try to breed low-emitting sheep. Instead, he talked me through the commercial imperative, and that makes sense: As with much of the fight against climate change, businesses have to be able to turn a profit to survive and make the investments necessary to reduce their emissions.

Farmers like the Hodgkinses show that the livestock sector — which employs 1.3 billion people worldwide — can be part of the solution to the pressing problem of livestock emissions.

Rob, 43, believes that offsetting carbon emissions and breeding low-emitting livestock will be “a large part of agriculture” in five to 10 years, “a necessity” prioritized by supermarkets and customers. “The purpose of the project fundamentally is to make sure our farm is secure and profitable in the future,” he told me.

His farm keeps 2,300 sheep and produces roughly 70,000 kilograms of sheep meat every year. It is a supplier to the British supermarket giant Tesco, which has pledged to be net zero across its value chains by 2050.

The Hodgkinses, who are working on the breeding project with Agri-EPI Centre, a U.K. government-funded organization, and researchers from Scotland’s Rural College, believe an early start is crucial.

“Whilst at the minute no one is paying us to do this, I believe in 10 years, there will be,” Rob said. “But in 10 years’ time, we will be 10 years behind, so we need to start now.”